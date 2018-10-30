Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Kanye West Distances Himself from Blexit

Kanye West
The Associated Press

Two days after Candace Owens launched Blexit, her call for black Americans to leave the Democratic Party, Kanye West distanced himself from the movement Owens said he helped design the artwork for.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” Kanye tweeted Tuesday. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

Kanye West also clarified his beliefs on several political issues.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” the Grammy-winner wrote.

“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable,” he says. “I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

Breitbart News, among other news outlets, including Page Six and the Daily Mail, reported that Kanye West helped design the Blexit logo, which he now denies.

As of this reporting, Candace Owens has yet to respond directly to West’s most recent comments. Owens did post a statement on Monday, saying the “press is trying to conflate “Kanye West” with “BLEXIT” and that West “helped me design the “X” for BLEXIT.

Candace Owens did not return a request for comment.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

.