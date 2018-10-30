Taylor Swift Celebrates Voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen in Post Blasting Republican ‘Fear-Based Extremism’

Pop superstar-turned political activist Taylor Swift expressed her support for Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen Tuesday, saying that “we want leadership, not fear-based extremism.”

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out,” Taylor Swift said Tuesday, posting a photo of herself holding an American flag next to a Phil Bredesen sign.

The “Blank Space” singer broke a long silence on political issues earlier this month to endorse Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Congressional candidate Jim Cooper.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” the 28-year-old said.

The “Shake It Off” singer also blasted the United States for “systemic racism” that is “terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

“I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she wrote. “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Following her Democratic endorsement, Swift took the opportunity to promote voting during her award acceptance speech at the American Music Awards.