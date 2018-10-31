‘Trick or Vote’: Alyssa Milano Urges Fans to Use Halloween to Campaign for Democrats

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano encouraged her fans to politicize Halloween, urging them to use October 31 for door-knocking, telemarketing, and fundraising on behalf of a preferred candidate.

Dressed in a Captain America ensemble, Milano tweeted an image of herself with her political request, “Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country.”

On my way to a #TrickorVote party!! Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/6RzKwWeGVU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2018

Democrats want to govern. Republicans want to rule. #Vote #ForThePeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2018

Milano regularly moonlights as a left-wing and partisan Democrat activist, tweeting on Tuesday: “Democrats want to govern. Republicans want to rule. #Vote #ForThePeople.”

A frequent supporter of the #MeToo campaign, Milano expressed support for women who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

I’m in D.C. because I don’t believe any man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity. We tried to see a Murkowski, Collins and Hyde-Smith today and share our stories of survival. They refused to see us. #KavaNo #BelieveWomen #SurvivorStrong pic.twitter.com/rRtTSVWEpJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 26, 2018

Milano also pushes the narrative of “climate change,” which forecasts planetary doom as a function of the burning of fossil fuels.

A staunch gun control activist, Milano advocates for the erosion of Second Amendment protections and the right for law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms.

Alyssa Milano currently stars in Netflix’s series Insatiable.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.