‘Trick or Vote’: Alyssa Milano Urges Fans to Use Halloween to Campaign for Democrats

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano encouraged her fans to politicize Halloween, urging them to use October 31 for door-knocking, telemarketing, and fundraising on behalf of a preferred candidate.
Dressed in a Captain America ensemble, Milano tweeted an image of herself with her political request, “Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country.”
On my way to a #TrickorVote party!!
Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/6RzKwWeGVU
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2018
Democrats want to govern.
Republicans want to rule. #Vote #ForThePeople
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2018
Milano regularly moonlights as a left-wing and partisan Democrat activist, tweeting on Tuesday: “Democrats want to govern. Republicans want to rule. #Vote #ForThePeople.”
A frequent supporter of the #MeToo campaign, Milano expressed support for women who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
I’m in D.C. because I don’t believe any man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity.
We tried to see a Murkowski, Collins and Hyde-Smith today and share our stories of survival. They refused to see us. #KavaNo #BelieveWomen #SurvivorStrong pic.twitter.com/rRtTSVWEpJ
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 26, 2018
Milano also pushes the narrative of “climate change,” which forecasts planetary doom as a function of the burning of fossil fuels.
A staunch gun control activist, Milano advocates for the erosion of Second Amendment protections and the right for law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms.
Repost @gracieleeart || For the sake of our congregants, For the sake of our children, For the sake of our parents, For the sake of our teachers, For the sake of our students, For the sake of our synagogues, churches, schools, grocery stores, movie theaters, hospitals, restaurants, neighborhoods, offices, gaming tournaments, concerts, airports, nightclubs, and homes, IT HAS TO STOP. #commonsensegunlaws #endgunviolence #enoughisenough #enough #disarmhate #treeoflife
Alyssa Milano currently stars in Netflix’s series Insatiable.
Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.
