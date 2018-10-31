Menu
‘Trick or Vote’: Alyssa Milano Urges Fans to Use Halloween to Campaign for Democrats

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano encouraged her fans to politicize Halloween, urging them to use October 31 for door-knocking, telemarketing, and fundraising on behalf of a preferred candidate.

Dressed in a Captain America ensemble, Milano tweeted an image of herself with her political request, “Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country.”

Milano regularly moonlights as a left-wing and partisan Democrat activist, tweeting on Tuesday: “Democrats want to govern. Republicans want to rule. .”
A frequent supporter of the #MeToo campaign, Milano expressed support for women who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Milano also pushes the narrative of “climate change,” which forecasts planetary doom as a function of the burning of fossil fuels.

 

A staunch gun control activist, Milano advocates for the erosion of Second Amendment protections and the right for law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms.

Alyssa Milano currently stars in Netflix’s series Insatiable.

