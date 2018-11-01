Menu
Judd Apatow: Murdochs and Fox News sowing ‘Hate’ with Caravan Coverage

Judd Apatow, left, and Pete Holmes attend the "Crashing" panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hollywood director Judd Apatow went after the Murdoch family Thursday for Fox News’ coverage of the migrant caravan heading toward the United States, accusing the network of sowing “hate and division.”

“This is the work of Lachlan and James Murdoch. Here in Hollywood we see them at parties and everyone kisses their asses because they are a job source and they ignore the hate and division they sow in this country. Maybe find someone else to sell your shows to,” Judd Apatow said, linking to a video of Fox News hosts discussing the migrant caravan.

Apatow has also previously tweeted that “Lachlan and James Murdoch love making money on racism.”

Apatow’s recent comments come as some liberals have renewed attacks on Fox News due to many on-air commentators’ critical comments about the caravan of migrants from Central America. Many have also criticized Fox News, as well as other conservative news outlets over their coverage of George Soros.

Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell recently made a comment about the State Department being “occupied” by George Soros on Fox Business Network, leading to him being widely criticized as some saw his comment as anti-Semitic.

Lachlan Murdoch recently responded to criticism of the network, saying that, “most of the biggest critics of Fox News are not watching Fox News.”

