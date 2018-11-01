Neil Young Goes After the NRA in Political Video for ‘Ohio’

Folk rocker Neil Young used the Crosby, Stills, Young, and Nash hit song “Ohio” to rip the NRA and voice support for high school gun control activists.

Neil Young released a video which shows him transition from scenes of the deaths of four people at Kent State on May 4, 1970, to the present deaths of students shot and killed in gun-free zones.

The Hill quoted Young saying, “Today we see what we have become. With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented.”

Young added, “Today’s students are brave, demanding change in violent times. We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long.”

The video ends with activists holding signs emblazoned with gun control slogans like “Enough,” “Listen to the Kids,” and “Stop Gun Violence Please.” The activists chant “Never Again” as the camera pans from sign to sign.

