Perez Hilton: ‘I Despise Trump, But I Agree’ on Ending Birthright Citizenship

Left-wing blogger Perez Hilton says that while he is no fan of President Donald Trump, he supports his effort to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

In an online post, Hilton — who gained notoriety in the 2000’s for his startup celebrity gossip website — said he did not believe the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, often called “anchor babies,” should be gifted with birthright citizenship.

“I don’t agree with Donald Trump on many things, but I DO think that if a child is born in America to parents who are here illegally that they should not be granted automatic citizenship,” Hilton said. “And I say this as a liberal and Latina!”

I don’t agree with Donald Trump on many things, but I DO think that if a child is born in America to parents who are here illegally that they should not be granted automatic citizenship. And I say this as a liberal and Latina! https://t.co/AcLNjB9C37 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 30, 2018

Hilton then posted a video where he explained that

“Going forward, I would like a policy … that will discourage illegal immigration,” Hilton said.

“I am not of the school of thought that I have to disagree with everything that Donald Trump says just because I think he is a piece of poop and I hate him,” Hilton continues. “And he is the only person, alive, that I hate. I despise the man. But I agree with him on this issue.”

“I despise Donald Trump, but I agree with him on this issue,” Hilton said. And I’m not afraid to speak my mind and you shouldn’t be afraid to speak your mind either.”

This week, President Trump announced plans to end birthright citizenship, writing in an online post on Wednesday: “So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other.”

The Supreme Court, however, has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted automatic citizenship and many legal scholars dispute the idea.

Many leading conservative scholars argue the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment does not provide mandatory birthright citizenship to the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens or noncitizens, as these children are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction as that language was understood when the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. is nearly alone among industrialized nations in granting citizenship to the children of illegal aliens. For example, the U.S. and Canada are the only two developed nations with birthright citizenship.

There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S. under the age of 18. This estimate does not include the potential millions of anchor babies who are older than 18-years-old, nor does it include the anchor babies who are living overseas with their deported foreign parents.

Left-wing lawmakers were once opposed to birthright citizenship as well. In 1993, then-Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) denounced the rewarding of citizenship to the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

“If making it easy to be an illegal immigrant isn’t enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant? No sane country would do that, right? Guess again,” Reid famously said at the time. “If you break our laws by entering our country without permission to give birth to a child, we reward that child with U.S. citizenship and guarantee a full access to all public and social services this society provides, and that’s a lot of services.”