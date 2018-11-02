Alec Baldwin Arrested for Allegedly Punching Man in the Face

Actor and left-wing activist Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for allegedly punching a person in New York City, according to reports.

According to News 4 and law enforcement officials, the alleged encounter was over a parking spot. Chargers are currently pending.

While all the details of the Saturday Night Live star’s Friday arrest are not yet known, this certainly isn’t the first time that Alec Baldwin has found himself in handcuffs.

Baldwin was arrested in May 2014 for pedaling on his bike the wrong way down Fifth Avenue in New York City. After his arrest, the 30 Rock star launched into a rage on social media blasting New York City’s police, its political leadership, and the media.

The 60-year-old actor was ordered to pay $4,500 to celebrity photographer Alan Zanger whom Baldwin slapped in 1995, breaking his nose. In 2011, he was removed from an American Airlines flight after refusing to playing “Words With Friends.”

Indeed, for decades, Alec Baldwin has harassed and hurled slurs at gays, black people, women and children, and the late Andrew Breitbart.

The long-time Democrat donor has made headlines in recent years for his outspoken opposition to President Donald Trump.

Last month Baldwin told the crowd at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraising dinner that voters heading to the polls on November 6 need to help “overthrow” this government.

“The way we implement change in America is through elections. We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way,” Baldwin said. “In that orderly and formal way and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.”

As it were, President Trump was asked about Baldwin’s latest arrest.

“I wish him luck,” Trump said after reporters asked him about Baldwin’s arrest.

