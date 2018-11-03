Actress Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Feminism Is Great for Everyone’

Model and left-wing political activist Emily Ratajkowski declared Friday that “feminism is great for everyone” and said that the United States has an “insane problem” with police.

“It’s important to accept men,” Emily Ratajkowski said at the “Power Women Summit” held by The Wrap.

“Maybe they need to let us be the main voices, but I’m happy for them to show up and be a part of this conversation because it’s impacting them as well. I feel the same way about Black Lives Matter: We have an insane problem in our country with the police force, and I feel I need to get behind it… if I don’t, who will?” she added.

The model also simply stated that “feminism is great for everyone” and “misogyny is bad for everyone.”

Ratajkowski has been an outspoken feminist and supporter of progressive values. Last month, she was arrested with Amy Schumer at an anti-Brett Kavanaugh protest.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” she said following her arrest.

“Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter.”

The 27-year-old was humorously criticized by some for her decision to protest Kavanaugh while not wearing a bra.

The I Feel Pretty actress was previously a supporter of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary. When not expressing her political views, Ratajkowski has complained about not being able to get certain roles in Hollywood because her “boobs are too big.”

“It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” she said last year.

“What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”