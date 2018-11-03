‘SNL’ Star Alec Baldwin Releases Non-Denial Denial About Alleged Assault

Far-left actor Alec Baldwin issued a non-denial denial Saturday over the allegation he punched a 49-year-old man.

Baldwin was arrested in Manhattan on Friday and charged with assault and harassment over an incidental that apparently involved a dispute over a parking space in front of Baldwin’s luxury apartment house.

According to police, after Baldwin punched the man, the man ended up in the hospital.

Saturday morning, the star of NBC’s Saturday Night Live issued a statement via Twitter where the aging actor only denied punching someone over a parking space. There was no flat denial of a punch or assault.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” wrote the 60-year-old actor with a long history of homophobia, racial bigotry, and allegations of violence. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative.”

“[N]egative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment,” Baldwin continued. “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Baldwin was released by police Friday and is expected in court later this month.

