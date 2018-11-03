Jimmy Buffett Targets Republicans During Concert for Andrew Gillum, Bill Nelson

Rocker and environmental activist Jimmy Buffett jabbed Republican lawmakers during a concert in support of Florida Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The Associated Press reports Jimmy Buffett changed the lyrics of “Come Monday” to reference the November 6 midterm election, singing “Come Tuesday, things will change. Come Tuesday, we’re making a change. It’s been two insane years and it’s time to really switch gears.”

Florida Line-Up, complete with Jimmy Buffet and Normal Lear, BOTH of which were stumping for @AndrewGillum and @SenBillNelson #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/V2rtoiB3ax — Beachy Piers 🌹✌️ (@BeachyPiers) November 3, 2018

Buffett then took a dig at Nelson’s opponent, Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott, while belting out one of his most popular songs “Margaritaville,” crooning, “Some people say there’s a red tide to blame, but I know, that it’s all Rick Scott’s fault.”

Saturday’s event is the second concert Buffet has held in support of a Democrat candidate running to be the Sunshine State’s next governor. Previously, the longtime Palm Beach, Florida, resident performed a free concert for Gwen Graham, whom Gillum defeated during a hard-fought primary battle earlier this year.

A St. Pete Polls survey released Saturday shows Republican Ron DeSantis trailing Gillum 46-48, with a razor-thin margin of error just below 2 percent. The same polling outfit says Scott is leading Nelson by one percent — 49-48 percent — with a two percent margin of error.