Amy Schumer: My Pregnancy was ‘All the More Reason’ to Protest Kavanaugh

Actress Amy Schumer said at a stand-up show this weekend that her recently announced pregnancy was “all the more reason” for her to protest Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

People reports that Amy Schumer said that her finding out that she was pregnant “was all the more reason I wanted to go” to the protest.

The I Feel Pretty star was among the reported dozens of activists arrested during the Anti-Kavanaugh protests, as was actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

Before she was arrested, Schumer told the crowd of protesters that “a vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep showing up. And no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down,” Schumer said. “We will win. Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

.@amyschumer: "A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter." pic.twitter.com/UYKdlMKZ4A — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

Schumer’s comments about being proud to protest Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination came within hours of the Senate Judiciary Committee releasing its 414 page long full and final report into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Justice Kavanaugh. The report found “no evidence” to corroborate them any of the allegation made against him.