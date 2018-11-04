Cher: Trump Would Do a ‘Photo Op with Hitler If He Thought It Would Rally His Base’

Pop icon and outspoken leftist Cher said that President Donald Trump would pose for a “photo op with Hitler” if he thought it would help him be more popular with his supporters.

Cher said that she hopes there is a special hell for “LIAR, WHITE NATIONALIST, RACIST,TRAITOR,WHO’D HAVE PHOTO OP WITH HITLER,IF HE THOUGHT IT WOULD RALLY HIS BASE” in a social media post Sunday.

TOOK PIC WITH SWEET DACA/DREAMER,HAPPY 2 SEE ME B4 trump KICKES HIM OUT OF🇺🇸. 🇺🇸IS ONLY HOME HE KNOWS. WE HUGGED I 😥.HOPE THERES SPECIAL🔥HELL🔥4 LIAR, WHITE NATIONALIST, RACIST,TRAITOR,WHO’D HAVE PHOTO OP WITH HITLER,IF HE THOUGHT IT WOULD RALLY HIS BASE — Cher (@cher) November 4, 2018

This isn’t Cher’s first time invoking Nazi Germany to attack President Trump. In 2016, she said that Trump was a “f*cking idiot” and compared him to Hitler and Stalin.

“I was thinking despots — Stalin, Hitler — even though they said the same things, we’re going to make Germany great again, and it was at a time when the Deutsch mark I think was at 25 cents.”

“And also look at Brexit, these people just screwed themselves so badly because they were angry and they didn’t think things could get worse.”

The 72-year-old has also previously said that Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) was using “GESTAPO TACTICS.”

DEMS‼️WINNING IS”ALL THAT MATTERS”‼️LOSERS HAVE NO POWER. WIN HOUSE & FORCE KRISTJEN NEILSEN & R.D VIETIELLO FIRED.STOP GESTAPO TACTICS OF ICE,FORCE AGENCY 2 CUT POWERS.BUT DONT🙏🏻LET trump SAY”DEMS WANT OPEN BOARDERS,& CRIME IN🇺🇸‼️DEMS🙏🏻WIN CONG,& IMPEACH HIM‼️ — Cher (@cher) July 1, 2018

The “Believe” singer has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration. In April, she referred to Trump as a “cancer” on America.

“trump’s a Cancer Ravaging Our Nation.He’s a Malignant Tumor Eating Its Way Through Our Constitution,Our Honor,& Our Standing In The [world]” she said.

The Oscar-winner also called Trump a “Lying Con Man,Criminal,Conspirator, Collusionist,Traitor,Imbecile, Adulterer,Hypocritical Narcissist,Lecher,Coward, Charlatan,Bully,Decaying, Sociopath,Draft Dodger, Despot,& Loathsome RACIST RAT WHO EVER STOLE AN ELECTION,WITH PUTINS HELP.”

She later deleted those tweets, saying that she went “too far.”