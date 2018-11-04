Pamela Anderson: ‘Third Wave of Feminism’ ‘Paralyses Men’

Actress Pamela Anderson certainly violated some of Hollywood’s biggest taboos in a new interview, criticizing modern feminism and the #MeToo movement as destructive movements for men.

“I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men” Pamela Anderson said in an interview for 60 Minutes.

“Feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men.” Pamela Anderson criticises the #MeToo movement, warning women to use “common sense” @PamFoundation #60Mins pic.twitter.com/6dUmvbueRu — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018

“I think that this Me Too movement is a bit too much for me. I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that…but my mother taught me, don’t go to a hotel with a stranger,” she also said.

The Baywatch star also said that her time as a Playboy model was “very empowering” and that “no one forced me to do anything.”

This isn’t the first time that Anderson has made comments about the #MeToo movement. In December, the 51-year-old sparked controversy for saying that some of the alleged victims who came forward in the #MeToo era could have made better choices.

“Don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave. These are things that are common sense, but I know Hollywood is very seductive and that people want to be famous,” she said.

“And, sometimes you think you are going to be safe, with an adult in a room. I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I’ve dodged — I dodged it all.”