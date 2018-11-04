Menu
‘This is Disgusting!’ NBC Under Fire After Mocking War Veteran and GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw

DavidsonCrenshaw2
NBC/Screenshot/YouTube

NBC is facing heavy controversy after Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson mocked GOP congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan. Davidson referred to Crenshaw as looking like “a hitman in a porno movie.”

“This guy is kind of cool — Dan Crenshaw. You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever,” Davidson said on SNL Saturday.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) responded to the joke in a statement condemning the SNL funnyman and poking him for his recent breakup with Ariana Grande.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country. Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend–because they’re not laughing,” the statement read.

The NRCC weren’t the only ones not happy about Davidson’s joke. Many were disgusted.

“This is absolutely disgusting. The guy did three combat tours as a Navy SEAL. Not funny in any way, shape or form,” POLITICO’s Jake Sherman said.

Donald Trump Jr. responded, “The sad thing is that this sounds more like leftist editorial than anything these days.”

Davidson made headlines last December after he showed his admiration for Hillary Clinton by getting a tattoo of her face on his leg.

Outrage over the joke came from all sides of the political aisle.

Davidson’s “badass” tattoo of Hillary Clinton could not be reached for comment.

