‘This is Disgusting!’ NBC Under Fire After Mocking War Veteran and GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw

NBC is facing heavy controversy after Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson mocked GOP congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan. Davidson referred to Crenshaw as looking like “a hitman in a porno movie.”

“This guy is kind of cool — Dan Crenshaw. You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever,” Davidson said on SNL Saturday.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) responded to the joke in a statement condemning the SNL funnyman and poking him for his recent breakup with Ariana Grande.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country. Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend–because they’re not laughing,” the statement read.

NEW: NRCC Statement on SNL's Pete Davidson Mocking War Hero Dan Crenshaw https://t.co/qb9Oj0WjV1 pic.twitter.com/SnR54KZiq1 — NRCC (@NRCC) November 4, 2018

The NRCC weren’t the only ones not happy about Davidson’s joke. Many were disgusted.

“This is absolutely disgusting. The guy did three combat tours as a Navy SEAL. Not funny in any way, shape or form,” POLITICO’s Jake Sherman said.

Donald Trump Jr. responded, “The sad thing is that this sounds more like leftist editorial than anything these days.”

The sad thing is that this sounds more like leftist editorial than anything these days. https://t.co/NbFxuJVZTT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 4, 2018

Davidson made headlines last December after he showed his admiration for Hillary Clinton by getting a tattoo of her face on his leg.

Outrage over the joke came from all sides of the political aisle.

NBC should apologize — and make a very large contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://t.co/0J9e68WHNg — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 4, 2018

The same SNL that was too cowardly to take on Harvey Weinstein mock a wounded war vet: “I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever lol!” https://t.co/JBd3PpkwW1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 4, 2018

from Crenshaw's website:"Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan. He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was..badly damaged." https://t.co/nsm1QWTYZP — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) November 4, 2018

"lost his eye in war or whatever."….. this is @snl – they address a cast members breakup as if it's of vital importance. but laugh at a vet. https://t.co/4xoMLCKWTH — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 4, 2018

Please RT this list of ⁦@nbcsnl⁩ sponsors with social media and contact links. Let them know how you feel about Pete Davidson mocking wounded warriors. TV Shows: Saturday Night Live (NBC) https://t.co/CVEp8eiyfW — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 4, 2018

He was more somber and reflective about his breakup with a pop star than he was about a Navy Seal who lost an eye to an IED in Afghanistan. https://t.co/lVXNVM2Zi8 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) November 4, 2018

NBC: the same network that gave us predator Matt Lauer & serial liar Brian Williams had comedian Pete Davidson mocking disabled military war hero Dan Crenshaw on SNL last night. https://t.co/2PUnjmz0Mn — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) November 4, 2018

I don’t know who Dan Crenshaw’s opponent is, but Pete Davidson just assured him a crushing loss. https://t.co/t7SZjrovFO — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 4, 2018

Pete Davidson making fun of a one-eyed war hero is only marginally worse than Kate McKinnon singing “Hallelujah” after Hillary lost. The McKinnon thing is actually probably worse, since there was no universe in which it’d be funny, and the Davidson thing is at least a joke. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 4, 2018

Dan Crenshaw was nearly blinded in 2012 when he was hit by an IED blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province, where he was on his third deployment. He lost his right eye in the blast, and his left eye was badly damaged. Shame on you, @nbcsnl, this is disgusting! pic.twitter.com/VQnhXMa6iT — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2018

And this passes for comedy? Cruel, uncivil, and disrespectful…Pete Davidson should apologize for this and for continuing to prattle on about Ariana Grande. Nobody cares! https://t.co/2tzhn2gXHl — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 4, 2018

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.” – SNL's Pete Davidson mocking GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch after losing his eye in combat. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2018

Totally cheap, disgusting and classless of SNL to have Pete Davidson mock Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch…then giggle that he was injured in the line of duty.@DanCrenshawTX is a Navy SEAL and hero who lost his eye in an IED attack in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/7VbMohQ3t2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2018

Davidson’s “badass” tattoo of Hillary Clinton could not be reached for comment.