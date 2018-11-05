Axl Rose Protests Trump Using His Songs at Those ‘Obscene’ Rallies

Rock legend Axl Rose slammed President Donald Trump using his music ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, saying that most Americans have never “experienced anything this obscene.”

“As far as I’m concerned anyone can enjoy GNR 4 whatever reason n’ there’s truth 2 the saying ‘u can’t choose your fans’ n’ we’re good w/that,” Axl Rose said in a social media post.

“Having said that my personal position is that the Trump administration along w/the majority of Republicans in Congress n’ their donors that support him 4 their own agendas r doing r nation a disservice,” he continued. “We have an individual in the WH that will say n’ do anything w/no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind, who says what’s real is fake n’ what’s fake is real.”

He continued his rant, saying that President Trump would “nothing 4 power feeding off the anger n’ resentment he sows 24/7 while constantly whining how whatever doesn’t go his way is unfair.”

Finally, the Guns N’ Roses musician said, “Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in r lifetimes n’ if we as a country don’t wake up n’ put an end 2 this nonsense now it’s something we definitely will all pay hard 4 as time goes on.”

This isn’t the first time the 56-year-old has lashed out at President Trump. Following the 2016 election, Guns N’ Roses did a show in Mexico and Rose had fans come up on the stage to beat a piñata resembling Donald Trump.

“Let’s bring in some people, and give them a fucking stick. I just want you to express yourself, however you feel,” the “Sweet Child O’Mine singer” said.