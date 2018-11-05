Chelsea Handler Goes Nude to Urge America to ‘Vote Like Your Life Depends on It’

Comedian and left-wing activist Chelsea Handler stripped nude to promote voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections in a new video she posted on social media.

“You have to vote like your life depends on it! Vote!” Chelsea Handler said in an Instagram story where she appeared naked.

This post comes as many Hollywood stars are getting involved in the midterm elections in favor of Democrats.

Handler has been engaging in the important act of examining her “white privilege” President Donald Trump’s America.

The 43-year-old said in October that Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court was “just representative of white male power to me.”

“It just looks like a bunch of older white turtles and men who are 85-plus, saying, ‘Women, you don’t get a voice.’ And we have to say no to that,” the Netflix host said.

Chelsea Handler also believes that the Republican Party is “all white” and believes that rape is okay.

“Republican Party = white male party. They don’t care about women and they don’t care about the future. They care about the past where all white men are in power. Rape is fine. Keep minorities and women down. All white men, oh, and Ben Carson,” she said in September.