‘SNL’ Facebook Page Erupts with Avalanche of Comments Blasting Pete Davidson Mocking Veteran Injuries

Following Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson mocking a GOP congressional candidate who lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan, angry fans have swarmed the show’s Facebook page to show their displeasure.

“Not only does Pete Davidson need to be FIRED immediately, he needs to make a formal apology and be blacklisted for life.. what a jackhole. Complete disregard for Americans that actually put their lives on the line every day as opposed to a wannabe..completely disgusting!! Shame on you SNL for airing this!!!” one commenter wrote.

Another man swiped at Davidson for his joke and for his recent breakup with pop singer Ariana Grande.

Davidson, who inexplicably has a tattoo of Hillary Clinton, sparked outrage on both the right and the left Sunday after mocking Dan Crenshaw, who lost his eye fighting in Afghanistan. Davidson said Crenshaw looked like a “hitman in a porno movie.”

Other Facebook users voiced their objection to the joke.

“SNL hasn’t been funny in years . They really must be running out of material If they need to make fun of wounded war hero,” one woman said.

Another user wrote, “Mocking wounded vets? Can’t wait until next week when they make fun of kids with cancer! I’m old enough to remember when SNL was funny – and relevant.”