Actress Alyssa Milano Offers Rides to the Polls on Election Day

Actress Alyssa Milano has announced that she intends to “take a road trip” and help drive people to the polls in several California districts, today.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Alyssa Milano promised free rides to voters in California Districts 25, 39, 45, 48, 49, and 50.

I will be taking a road trip today and hitting six CA districts to drive people to the polls. CA – 50, 49, 45, 48, 39, 25! I hope to see you today. I’m ready. Let’s do this, America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 6, 2018

Milano also tweeted out similar messages to Georgia voters in 2017 in an effort to help Jon Ossoff, the ultimately losing candidate in Georgia’s special election for the 6th Congressional District.

Car service Lyft has also created an Election Day service to drive voters to the polls.

“At Lyft, we’re working to improve lives by connecting people and their communities through the world’s best transportation. This Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 6), we want to help people across America exercise their right to vote,” the company said in an August 23 post to its company blog.

Lyft is offering “50% off rides across the country” to get Americans to their local polling places.

The company is also offering free rides in underserved areas. More information can be seen at Lyft’s website.

Milano, a dogged left-wing activist, was at the center of the celebrity outrage machine behind the smearing of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

