Beyoncé Endorses Beto O’Rourke Just Hours Before Texas Polls Close

Pop superstar Beyoncé Knowles endorsed Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke Tuesday just hours before polls close.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” Beyonce wrote in an Instagram post.

“We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere,” the Drunk in Love singer said.

She also posted other photos wearing a Beto O’Rourke hat.

Beto O’Rourke responded to her post in a tweet, reading, “Thank you, Beyoncé!”

This endorsement came literally hours before polls closed in Texas, where O’Rourke is challenging incumbent Senator Ted Cruz.

The most recent RealClearPolitics average shows that Cruz is leading O’Rourke in the polls by 6.8 points.

The Texas Democrat has been a strong supporter of many left-wing causes, defending the NFL kneelers in August.

“So non-violently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem to ensure that we fix it,” O’Rourke said.

“That is why they are doing it. And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully, standing up, or taking a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, in any place.”