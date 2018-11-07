Menu
Hollywood Celebrates Democrats Taking Back House: ‘You F*cked Big Time Now’ ‘Over to You, Mueller’

Scores of Hollywood celebrities celebrated the success of left-wing candidates in Tuesday’s midterm elections and targeted President Donald Trump with slurs and hopes of his prosecution.

The midterm elections were generally a positive night for the Democrats, who gained back control of the House as well as certain governorships. However, there was less positive news for Democrats in the Senate, where Republicans have increased their majority to 54.

Nevertheless, dozens of Hollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate their success, declaring that the American people had rejected President Donald Trump’s agenda and Republican representatives.

Left-wing activist filmmaker Michael Moore celebrated the fact that Democrats won the popular vote, declaring that Americans had “rejected Trump and all that he stands for.”

Actress Ellen Barkin declared that “fatso” Trump is “fucked big time now.”

Talk show host Andy Cohen said the result meant that the “crook will not continue to go unchecked.”

Actress Debra Messing claimed that there would now be more accountability through additional “checks and balances.”

Director Ava DuVernay took the chance to spread conspiracy theories about “rampant voter suppression” and “gerrymandering” designed to stop a Democrat wave.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani declared the election a “blue wave,” a claim not born out by results.

Frozen star Josh Gad sent a message of thanks to those who had helped campaign against Republicans.

Actor Billy Baldwin said he was “thrilled” to see Democrats take back the House.

House of Cards writer Beau Willimon said that Americans had “wedged our foot in before fascism.”

Comedian Rob Delaney warned that the fight against the Trump administration has just begun.

Actor Jeffrey Wright indicated FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller should now step up his investigation into alleged Russian collusion.

Meanwhile, actress Alyssa Milano sought to rub the results in Donald Trump’s face, pointing out various Democrat successes in local, House, and Governor races.

Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin added he felt “deeply relieved” by the Democrat’s success.

Check out all the reaction below.

