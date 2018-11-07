Hysterical Hollywood celebrities hit the panic button Wednesday following news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned.

After news of Jeff Sessions’ resignation broke, celebrities immediately erupted, wondering what it means for special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the future of the President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Trump fires his attorney general. We all know where this is heading. Trump will fire the Special Prosecutor & have all his evidence & files either locked up or shredded. Lame-duck House Repubs will destroy anything that could lead to Trumps impeachment. DEMS! GET READY TO FIGHT!” Michael Moore said.

Trump fires his attorney general. We all know where this is heading. Trump will fire the Special Prosecutor & have all his evidence & files either locked up or shredded. Lame-duck House Repubs will destroy anything that could lead to Trumps impeachment. DEMS! GET READY TO FIGHT! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2018

“Fuck. I need that little elf to stay on longer until Mueller is done,” comedian Kathy Griffin snarked.

Fuck. I need that little elf to stay on longer until Mueller is done. https://t.co/sTz6sEQ5Vh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 7, 2018

“Here we go. Trump reeks of desperation. He knows exactly what he’s facing. He’s gonna try to get rid of Mueller before he has to face it. Can’t let that happen. Buckle up. Big fight ahead,” director Rob Reiner warned.

Here we go. Trump reeks of desperation. He knows exactly what he’s facing. He’s gonna try to get rid of Mueller before he has to face it. Can’t let that happen. Buckle up. Big fight ahead. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 7, 2018

Chelsea Handler also joined the chorus this great joke: “MAGA: My Attorney General is Available.”

MAGA: My Attorney General is Available. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 7, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell said that “Mueller is coming,” adding “IndictTrump.”

“OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE DONNY BOY – MuellerIsComingForYou IndictTrump,” O’Donnell said.

“If you’re curious why this guy was picked for Acting AG. Oh, and POTUS picked a Supreme Ct Justice who thinks Presidents are above the law,” singer John Legend said.

If you're curious why this guy was picked for Acting AG. Oh, and POTUS picked a Supreme Ct Justice who thinks Presidents are above the law. https://t.co/NqUtTjBSbg — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2018

“Sessions gone – the final purge begins – trumps play is Lindsay graham will be his pet and try to kill bury mueller – don’t believe it will work – but I believe that’s the plan -” actor John Cusack speculated.

Sessions gone – the final purge begins – trumps play is Lindsay graham will be his pet and try to kill bury mueller – don’t believe it will work – but I believe that’s the plan – — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, actor Kumail Nanjiani shared several of this thoughts, at first mocking Sessions by saying that the firing “couldn’t have happened to a worse guy,” but then warned his fans about a “big fight coming.”

Goodbye Sessions. Couldn’t have happened to a worse guy. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2018

Sessions is Waze-ing the quickest route to Mueller’s office. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2018

Big fight coming. Get ready. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2018

Check out all the Hollywood panic.

Are we now seeing a ‘Friday night massacre’Trump style? #ObstructionOfJustice — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 7, 2018

Press “send”, Robert Mueller. Do it. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) November 7, 2018

“Did I say ‘holy hell’? I meant unending sycophantic support of the president and anyone else holding compromat on me." https://t.co/fnPkb1cvRt — Bill Prady (@billprady) November 7, 2018

who's gonna stop them …? https://t.co/F8VhFWAZHW — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 7, 2018

Trump just ousted Jeff Sessions while Mueller is about to indict Trump Jr. Get ready. He's going to try and derail the investigation. This is one of many reasons it's so important we won back the House. But we need to back them up by remaining vigilant and vocal. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 7, 2018

And it’s all happening https://t.co/HMSpuJ9Rw6 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2018

Newsflash to the talking heads going on last night about a Trump infrastructure or prescription-drug-price deal with Democrats: he’s gonna work on saving his own rancid, criminal bacon first. https://t.co/dPX8i6Ai1V — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 7, 2018

Jeff, your Sessions has expired! Who will be the next to go?! #TheCelebrityAppresident pic.twitter.com/PyzmbH9Sg1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 7, 2018

RIP Geoff Sessions pic.twitter.com/cRV8XmOjS5 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 7, 2018

Republicans, Understand, you are disposable to this President. He demands loyalty, but has none. You’ve sold your souls for nothing. https://t.co/LihrZWNfKo — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 7, 2018

Hollywood is just recovering from their midterm freakout Tuesday.

Celebrities urged fans and followers to get to the polls and vote Democrat, using alarmist language about Trump being a “Nazi” and cheering on a “blue wave” that never quite materialized.