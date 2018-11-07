Hollywood Celebs Push Beto O’Rourke 2020 After His Loss to Ted Cruz

Hollywood was pining for a Beto O’Rourke presidential run just after he lost his race for the Senate.

Hollywood liberals appear to have been hit hard by O’Rourke’s loss to Texas Senator Ted Cruz and in the hours after his loss on Tuesday, a handful of denizens of Tinsel Town took to social media to plead for Beto O’Rourke to forget something as small as running for Senate and instead set his sights on the White House.

One of the earliest to take to Twitter to push for Beto to run for president was actress Alyssa Milano who wrote, “Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President.”

Another early Beto booster, though this one not a member of the Hollywood elite, was Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Coach Kerr echoed Milano’s call for more Beto:

O’Rourke had Hollywood money and endorsements in abundance, as Breitbart News reported.

TMZ reported last week that according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, “Sarah Jessica Parker, Jimmy Kimmel and Rosie O’Donnell have each thrown down $2,700 … while Chelsea Handler plunked down $2,500 and Chris Rock has tossed in $1,000.”

But it didn’t help push him over the finish line. As The Wrap reported, several celebrities were quick to jump onboard with Milano’s Betoing firing off their Beto 2020 screeds.

Beto 2020. Let’s do this. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 7, 2018

Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and…#Beto2020 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2018

This breaks my damn heart. TEXAS you showed up so big hearted for @BetoORourke!! You are amazing and I see you. This was a close race for a reason. https://t.co/QLh9Ah01ws — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 7, 2018

Beto might have lost Texas but his loss has paved the way for him to run for President. #Beto2020 — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) November 7, 2018

