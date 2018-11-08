Actress Ellen Barkin Begs Barron Trump to ‘Break the Chain of Hate’ Caused By His ‘Blood-Soaked’ Father

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin blamed President Donald Trump for the mass shooting at a California bar Wednesday night, labeling him a “blood-soaked monster” and appealed to his 12-year-old son Barron Trump to break his father’s “chain of hate.”

“you did this trump. you blood-soaked monster 11 young ppl 1 chp officer dead, so far. and yes the gunman was white. how do u feel dana loesch murderer? how do u feel wayne la pierre murderer? tell us how we must be armed 24/7 wherever we go. u will reap what u sow DeadAmerika,” Ellen Barkin said.

This post comes after at least 12 people were killed by a shooter at a Southern California bar late Wednesday evening.

The 64-year-old actress continued by accusing President Trump of “murdering” the United States and saying that he doesn’t “deserve” to touch his children.

“the chances that this is personal aren’t high. likely pure hate unleashed & inspired by an illegally elected criminal. you have murdered our country. you’re clearly not a man of faith but trust, the dead will be waiting. every single one. u don’t deserve to touch ur own children,” she said.

The Ocean’s Thirteen actress then made a bizarre appeal to the president’s son, Barron, reading, “dear barron, you are not responsible for what your father has done. you are not him. you are yourself, a brilliant young man w love-filled eyes. i see only you, not him. i have faith in u to break the chain of hate. i hold you in my heart. bless you beautiful boy.”

Barkin’s anti-Trump social media posts have made headlines before.

The actress said last month that President Trump should be “removed…and not just from office.”