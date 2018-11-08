Hollywood Calls for Gun Control After California Shooting: ‘We Live in a War Zone’

While many across America were mourning the horrific mass shooting at a California bar Thursday, the liberal activists of Hollywood were already busy using the shooting to promote gun control.

“We live in a war zone, because Republicans do nothing about gun laws, while they see people being shot every day. They do nothing,” comedian Chelsea Handler roared.

We live in a war zone, because Republicans do nothing about gun laws, while they see people being shot every day. They do nothing. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 8, 2018

Author Stephen King called for “gun control now.”

#GunControlNow

If you’re not a psycho, a career criminal,or a spouse abuser violating a protection order, your hunting rifle is OK. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2018

Meanwhile, actor Josh Gad declared that America is “on a hamster wheel of insanity.”

“Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this…’guns aren’t the problem.'”

We are on a hamster wheel of insanity. Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this…”guns aren’t the problem.” https://t.co/dVyvQg9Bac — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2018

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda re-tweeted Gad, adding that his “heart is dust from being broken.” Miranda also included a link to the activist group Everytown for Gun Safety, which works to enact gun control.

My heart breaks for Thousand Oaks today. My heart is dust from being broken for so many places in our country so many times.https://t.co/eeeYoLdxn6 https://t.co/Amg3BSQ2Qm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 8, 2018

These tweets come as actress Ellen Barkin really upped the ante, posting a strange message to Barron Trump, and labeling President Trump a “blood-soaked monster.”

“you did this trump. you blood-soaked monster 11 young ppl 1 chp officer dead, so far. and yes the gunman was white. how do u feel dana loesch murderer? how do u feel wayne la pierre murderer? tell us how we must be armed 24/7 wherever we go. u will reap what u sow DeadAmerika,” the 64-year-old actress said in part.

you did this trump. you blood-soaked monster

11 young ppl 1 chp officer dead, so far. and yes the gunman was white. how do u feel dana loesch murderer? how do u feel wayne la pierre murderer? tell us how we must be armed 24/7 wherever we go. u will reap what u sow #DeadAmerika — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 8, 2018

dear barron, you are not responsible for what your father has done. you are not him. you are yourself, a brilliant young man w love-filled eyes. i see only you, not him. i have faith in u to break the chain of hate. i hold you in my heart. bless you beautiful boy 🙏🏻 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 8, 2018

These celebrity screeds came after at least 12 people had been shot and killed at a Southern California bar late Wednesday. The alleged shooter was identified as David Ian Long, according to reports, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Check out all of the Hollywood reactions.

It’s still a comment on our country the violence we’ve created with our love and celebration of gun culture…we also do not take care of our vets at all…stop trying to explain away the culture of violence that gun accessibility has created https://t.co/rajBiwk1Ly — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 8, 2018

The news of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks is nothing less then senseless & horrific. #enough Sending so much love to my friends in the community. No one should ever suffer this much unbearable pain. Help us end this tragic gun violence. @MomsDemand @Everytown pic.twitter.com/YX5N6fwnRd — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) November 8, 2018

My heart aches. When will this madness end? #Borderline https://t.co/bIORS9It4h — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 8, 2018

Woke up to read about Thousand Oaks and I’m sick. Our country is so broken. My heart goes out to all the families — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 8, 2018

White Male. Radical Domestic Terrorism. #GunControlNow — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 8, 2018

These horrific terrifying mass shootings are male hate gone amok. Hate against women, against minorities, against community, and always and primarily, against themselves. What is making men in America so hateful? So suicidally blinded with rage and loneliness? #GunControlNow — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) November 8, 2018