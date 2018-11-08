Menu
Hollywood Melts After White House Revokes Jim Acosta’s Press Pass: ‘We Are on the Road to Full Authoritarianism’

Getty Images/AP

Hollywood celebrities melted down after CNN reporter Jim Acosta had his White Press pass revoked after he disrupted a press conference and got physical with a White House aide.

Acosta was banned from the White House until further notice on Wednesday, much to the dismay of many celebrities. Jim Acosta being banned came after a highly contentious press conference during which Acosta refused to give up the microphone to a female staffer who was trying to retrieve it from his hand.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that while the White House “believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” they will “never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

Luckily, Hollywood came to the rescue.

“If the White House Press Corps doesn’t do anything about the situation right now, if they don’t boycott or take a stand, we are on the road to full authoritarianism,” actor Kumail Nanjiani said, apparently with total sincerity.

Nanjiani also accused Sanders of tweeting a “doctored” video.

“Why doesn’t CNN and all journalists who check and verify everything they report sue trump for slander?” Sarah Silverman wondered. “He lies about them on the daily and is never held accountable.”

“There is only one enemy of the people and he sits in the Oval Office,” director Rob Reiner said, in reference to the Trump telling Acosta Wednesday that CNN is the “enemy of the people.”

“Unfortunately this criminal will have to be dragged lying and obstructing his way out of the White House. We can not leave our battle stations,” he added.

Faux Donald Trump and alleged parking spot-puncher Alec Baldwin said, “Trump attacks Acosta bc he needs someone, anyone, to be worse than him. He hasn’t learned yet that this is impossible.”

“I hope stands in front of the WH every day and tells the truth about what’s going on inside the loony bin. Every day,” Baldwin followed up.

Witness all the bravery of Hollywood’s finest below.

