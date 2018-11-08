Hollywood Melts After White House Revokes Jim Acosta’s Press Pass: ‘We Are on the Road to Full Authoritarianism’

Hollywood celebrities melted down after CNN reporter Jim Acosta had his White Press pass revoked after he disrupted a press conference and got physical with a White House aide.

Acosta was banned from the White House until further notice on Wednesday, much to the dismay of many celebrities. Jim Acosta being banned came after a highly contentious press conference during which Acosta refused to give up the microphone to a female staffer who was trying to retrieve it from his hand.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that while the White House “believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” they will “never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Luckily, Hollywood came to the rescue.

“If the White House Press Corps doesn’t do anything about the Acosta situation right now, if they don’t boycott or take a stand, we are on the road to full authoritarianism,” actor Kumail Nanjiani said, apparently with total sincerity.

If the White House Press Corps doesn’t do anything about the @Acosta situation right now, if they don’t boycott or take a stand, we are on the road to full authoritarianism. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 8, 2018

Nanjiani also accused Sanders of tweeting a “doctored” video.

This video is doctored. https://t.co/C4cYNVC1lo — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 8, 2018

“Why doesn’t CNN and all journalists who check and verify everything they report sue trump for slander?” Sarah Silverman wondered. “He lies about them on the daily and is never held accountable.”

Why doesn’t CNN and all journalists who check and verify everything they report sue trump for slander? He lies about them on the daily and is never held accountable https://t.co/0CnumCTByw — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 7, 2018

“There is only one enemy of the people and he sits in the Oval Office,” director Rob Reiner said, in reference to the Trump telling Acosta Wednesday that CNN is the “enemy of the people.”

“Unfortunately this criminal will have to be dragged lying and obstructing his way out of the White House. We can not leave our battle stations,” he added.

There is only one enemy of the people and he sits in the Oval Office. Unfortunately this criminal will have to be dragged lying and obstructing his way out of the White House. We can not leave our battle stations. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 8, 2018

Faux Donald Trump and alleged parking spot-puncher Alec Baldwin said, “Trump attacks Acosta bc he needs someone, anyone, to be worse than him. He hasn’t learned yet that this is impossible.”

Trump attacks Acosta bc he needs someone, anyone, to be worse than him. He hasn’t learned yet that this is impossible. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 8, 2018

“I hope Acosta stands in front of the WH every day and tells the truth about what’s going on inside the loony bin. Every day,” Baldwin followed up.

I hope @Acosta stands in front of the WH every day and tells the truth about what’s going on inside the loony bin. Every day. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 8, 2018

Witness all the bravery of Hollywood’s finest below.

In 2009, the Obama administration tried to exclude Fox News from the press pool. They backed down after strong protests from the rest of the press, who saw it as unjust, and defended Fox News. It’s very telling that we see no conservative news entities defending CNN today. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 8, 2018

This is a lie. You’re lying on our dime @PressSec https://t.co/80LUoPUHt9 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 8, 2018

There is only one proper response to this. Every WH reporter should stand in solidarity and boycott WH press briefings until Acosta gets his credential back. And every legitimate news outlet should refuse to book WH spokespeople. Let the Trump press operation wither on the vine. https://t.co/NGb31bvnFq — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 8, 2018

Question for legal folks: can @Acosta and @CNN bring charges against the WH or Sanders or InfoWars regarding promotion and use of the clearly doctored video? It is easily provable that the video was tampered with to create a false narrative. — Jordan Horowitz 🎃 (@jehorowitz) November 8, 2018

White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta https://t.co/yzxRbU2HMw — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 8, 2018

‘And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth.’ — George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/SKTAnM3BNP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 8, 2018

If you slow down the tape further & zoom in you can see Acosta’s pupils dilate to the point that his whole eyeballs are black & you can see a papyrus scroll inside his brain that reads “I will stop killing when you feed me into a meat grinder in Hell.” — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 8, 2018