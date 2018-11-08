James Woods to Antifa Mobs: Banging Down My Door a Death Wish

Actor James Woods said if an Antifa thug had banged on his front door, as one reportedly did to Tucker Carlson’s front door, it would have been the last act in the “final five seconds” of the attacker’s life.

Fox News reported a mob descended on Tucker Carlson’s home. The activists posted a message for Carlson to social media, saying, “Each night you remind us that we are not safe. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.”

The Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson posted video of the mob of activists outside Carlon’s home chanting, “Racist scumbag, leave town.”

BREAKING: A mob has gathered outside Tucker Carlson’s home demanding his family leave DC because he is a "racist scumbag." "Every night you spread fear into homes — we remind you that you are not safe either" Tucker has 4 children. The Left is sick.https://t.co/rXs8pUmhxu pic.twitter.com/1R9O9UcTYM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2018

James Woods responded to the breakage of Carlson’s front door by referencing our right to self-defense.

“The attacker who would break down my door would do so during the final five seconds of his life,” he said.

The attacker who would break down my door would do so during the final five seconds of his life. https://t.co/Aff3xCVcO7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 8, 2018

Numerous states have a law called “Castle Doctrine,” which protect a citizen’s right to use lethal force when they feel their lives or the lives of their families in danger while inside their homes.

Activists who kick in doors or otherwise give the impression that they are trying to make entry into someone’s home are playing with fire.

