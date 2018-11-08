Jim Carrey Paints Homage to Beto O’Rourke After Midterm Defeat

Actor and left-wing activist Jim Carrey has painted another gem — this time of failed Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

“My congratulations to the record numbers of women who rose to the challenge of restoring the balance. Also last night a Star was born: Beto O’Rourke: a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue. There are great things in store for this budding Mr. Smith,” Jim Carrey wrote in short social media post accompanying a photo of his painting of O’Rourke.

Carrey’s paintings have become a central part of his social media presence over the last couple of years, with his artwork often echoing anti-Trump and anti-Republican themes.

The Ace Ventura star’s most recent drawing is a clear imitation of a scene from Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, the iconic 1939 movie about an average man who gets appointed to a U.S. Senate seat and calls out corruption firsthand.

Beto O’Rourke lost to incumbent Republican Ted Cruz Tuesday night, and many in the entertainment media responded by immediately saying that he should run for president.

“Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President.” leftist actress Alyssa Milano said.

Actress Olivia Wilde also chimed in, saying, “Beto 2020. Let’s do this.”

But Beto might want to slow his roll on running for president. As the midterm races in Tennessee, Georgia, and, of course, Texas show, celebrity support doesn’t always translate into electoral victory.