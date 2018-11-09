Ashton Kutcher Begs Ivanka Trump: ‘Plead with Your Dad’ to Push ‘Gun Control Now’

Actor Ashton Kutcher responded to Wednesday’s shooting in Borderline Bar & Grill by begging Ivanka Trump to convince her father to push “gun control now.”

Kutcher used Twitter to explain that he celebrated his most recent birthday party at Borderline, tweeting, “My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again… Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people!”

My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again… Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

He then sent another tweet to say that Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law was at that party and “could have just as easily been a victim” if the attack had happened that night.

The tweet culminated with Kutcher begging Ivanka to convince her father to support gun control.

” @IvankaTrump your brother in law was at that birthday party. He could have just as easily been a victim. You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now!” the Ranch star wrote.

. @IvankaTrump your brother in law was at that birthday party. He could have just as easily been a victim. You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018

Kutcher then sent a third tweet to tell Second Amendment supporters, “Nobody it taking your guns.” To convince them of this he noted that he used to hunt as a kid and worked at gun club once.

Kutcher did not explain what gun controls he wants nor did he grapple with the fact that California literally has every gun control measure the Democrat Party wants nationally on the books, and then some.

For example, California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a red flag law, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first get a gun safety certificate from the state, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a minimum firearm purchase age of 21, a one handgun-a-month purchase limit, a ban on campus carry, a “good cause” restriction for concealed carry, and controls on the purchase of ammunition, among other things.

And the Borderline attacker complied with these gun controls, as his handgun was “legally-purchased.”

However, there are questions about how Kutcher acquired a gun during his birthday party at the Borderline Bar & Grill. NRATV host Cam Edwards pointed this out after Kutcher tweeted about his friend giving him a gun in the parking lot of the bar.

I think Ashton Kutcher just admitted to violating California law. Firearms transfers have to go through a federally licensed firearms dealer who performs a background check and holds the firearm for the mandatory 10-day waiting period. https://t.co/GN0TH1kzeO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 9, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.