Dennis Miller Compares Liberalism to a ‘Nude Beach:’ ‘Sounds Good Until You Get There’

Veteran comedian Dennis Miller told Jimmy Kimmel that liberalism is like a “nude beach,” because it only sounds good in theory.

“I went to vote yesterday and I won’t even–I live in a surf town, up the coast here from L.A., and they don’t even give you the sticker. You have to actually get ‘I voted’ tattooed above your pubic mound,” Dennis Miller told Kimmel.

“They’re tattooing people?” Kimmel responded, laughing.

“It’s a hell of a thing,” Miller said.

Kimmel also questioned Miller on his conservative beliefs.

“You know, I was always a big fans of yours. And people, though, today are like ‘What?’ I think people get upset because you’re conservative,” the ABC talk show host said. “Because you’re a comedian. I think it’s weird for a comedian to be conservative. Unusual, I should say. What–they say, what happened to you? What did happen to you, Dennis?”

Miller responded that he was “socially liberal,” and said, “When I look at–I was watching backstage. This is how interesting things are. When I watch Trump, he doesn’t rankle me like he rankles people on your side. There are days he’s a buffoon. There are days I can’t believe the stuff he says. But, today, when I watch that thing, I kind of laugh. I watch Pelosi and she drives me batty.”

“Interesting,” Kimmel said.

“And I know on your side, I think Pelosi’s kind of acceptable and she says stuff like that, that drives me more crazy,” Miller said.

The actor continued, “All I know is this. I’ve met so many nice people, most of my dearest friends in the world are liberals. I refuse to go through life defining who I’m going to be friends with, who I’m going to love, who I’m going to hang with, from this ‘D’ or ‘R’ after people’s names.”

“All I know, is when I look at, like I said, socially liberal–that’s when I don’t dig what the conservatives do. They always come off like the town elders from Footloose and that’s a drag to me. But you know, I look at liberals sometimes, and I think liberalism’s like a nude beach–it sounds good till you get there.”

“Then…there’s lots of cankles and misspelled tattoos,” he joked.

Miller’s most recent standup comedy special, Dennis Miller: Fake News, Real Jokes was released this week on Amazon, Apple, and Google Play.