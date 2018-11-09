George Lopez Charged with Battery After Altercation over Trump Joke

President Donald Trump-hating comedian George Lopez has been charged over an altercation caught on tape at a Hooters last month, TMZ reports.

The aging comedian will have to appear in court next month after being charged with misdemeanor battery.

“According to the police report,” TMZ reports, “cops tracked George down the next day at a golf course and asked for his side of the story. Basically, George told cops he didn’t want to be filmed, and that’s why he tried grabbing the guy’s phone away.”

Lopez also told the cops the man was trying to bait him by making “MAGA jokes.” The guy apparently knew Lopez is “vehemently anti-Trump” and was “trolling” him and lying in wait as he headed out the door.

At the time, Lopez was at a Hooters restaurant in New Mexico filming a movie.

TMZ reported that “the guy had been in the comedian’s face all night, making pro-Trump comments and yelling ‘MAGA.’ George finally had it and went HAM” — which apparently stands for “hard as a motherfucker.”

Back in March of 2016, Lopex tweeted out a photo of drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán holding the severed head of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

