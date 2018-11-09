Ice Cube Targets Trump in Song ‘Arrest the President’: ‘That ‘N***a Is Russian Intelligence’

Rapper Ice Cube takes aim at President Donald Trump in his latest politically charged song “Arrest the President,” which fantasizes about arresting the president on grounds of Russian collusion.

The song, which is one of the tracks featured on Ice Cube’s upcoming studio album, Everythang’s Corrupt, calls on FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller to arrest Trump on grounds of colluding with the Russian government:

Arrest the president, you got the evidence

That nigga is Russian intelligence

When it rains it pours

Did you know the new white was orange?

Boy, you’re showing your horns

It goes on to claim that Trump and his officials treat the White House with a lack of respect:

Let’s meet at the White House

Run in and turn the lights out

Man, they treat it like a trap house

These motherfuckers never take the trash out

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson Sr., has long courted controversy with his aggressive style of gangster rap, which regularly involves derision and threats against law enforcement with songs such as ‘Fuck Tha Police.”

Despite vociferously opposing his candidacy, the BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founder has previously spoken in positive terms about Trump’s achievements, describing him as the embodiment of the American dream.

“[Trump] is rich, powerful; do what you want to do; say what you want to say; be how you want to be,” Cube said in 2016, as Trump was campaigning for the presidency. “That’s kind of been the American Dream.”

Vote, but do not vote for this man! pic.twitter.com/YkvNpiVz4s — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 8, 2016

Ice Cube was also an outspoken critic of Hillary Clinton, accusing her of helping “justify” the police brutality that led to the rise of Black Lives Matter movement while her husband Bill was in office.

