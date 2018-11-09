Jimmy Kimmel: ‘We Must Protect’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘at Any Cost’

ABC Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel expressed concern over the news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg was taken to hospital on Thursday, declaring that she needs to stay on the court for “another 80 years.”

This week, 85-year-old Justice was hospitalized after reportedly fracturing three ribs in a fall at the court, sparking speculation she may be forced to retire her seat. Such a decision would allow President Donald Trump to appoint, and likely have confirmed, a third Supreme Court Justice within his first two years in office.

“For obvious reasons, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is someone we need to protect at all cost,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue on Thursday. “We need her to keep going for like another, maybe, 80 years.”

“We’ve been developing this over the last year,” Kimmel continued, showing the audience what he described as the “Ruth Bader Gins-bubble” designed to protect her from harm. “We’re sending this to Washington to protect Justice Ginsburg from injuries, for criminals, from bears — this thing is actually grizzly bear-proof.”

“We are going to have to figure out the bathroom situation,” he added.

Kimmel was one of many liberals to express concern over the news, days after Democrats experienced relative success in the midterm elections by taking back control of the House of Representatives. Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano even offered Ginsburg her ribs and her kidneys to keep her alive and well.

Ginsburg has experienced various health problems over the years, having already survived two bouts with cancer and stent implant to open a blocked artery. However, Ginsburg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman revealed on Thursday that his aunt was “doing great.”

“The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” he said. “I can’t promise they were good jokes but they were jokes.”

