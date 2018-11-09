Michael Ian Black Suggests Reporters Tell Trump to ‘F*ck Off’

Actor and comedian Michael Ian Black said Friday that reporters should just tell President Donald Trump to “fuck off” when he criticizes them and their coverage of his administration.

In response to a video clip of President Trump telling a reporter that she asks “stupid questions” Friday, Michael Ian Black said, “A reasonable response from any reporter to this kind of insult would be, ‘Mr. President, with all due respect, fuck off.'”

The 47-year-old comedian, like many in Hollywood, has been very critical of the president.

Celebrities sprang into action Thursday to defend CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who had his White House press pass revoked after a testy exchange with Trump Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman,” referencing a moment during the press conference when Acosta wouldn’t give back the microphone to a female aide.

“This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history,” Sanders also said.

Hollywood’s best and brightest expressed outrage at Acosta’s punishment.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani said that if the “White House Press Corps doesn’t do anything about the @Acosta situation right now, if they don’t boycott or take a stand, we are on the road to full authoritarianism.”

Alec Baldwin broke his post-parking spot silence to declare, “Trump attacks Acosta bc he needs someone, anyone, to be worse than him. He hasn’t learned yet that this is impossible.”

“I hope @Acosta stands in front of the WH every day and tells the truth about what’s going on inside the loony bin. Every day,” Baldwin also said.