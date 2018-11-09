Menu
‘Westworld,’ ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’ Western Town Movie Set Burns in Ca Wildfire

HBO/Twitter/photo credit: @johnschreiber

A famed old west town often used as the backdrop for some of the most iconic and popular TV shows, like HBO’s Westworld, and films has burned to the ground in the Woolsey, California, wild fire, reports say.

The old west town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills has reportedly been destroyed by fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area.

The officials did not post images of the destruction, but others have been able to get to the scene. “Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA ,” photojournalist John Schreiber wrote.

CBS News was also able to get a camera crew to the survey the destruction:

The town has served as a set for a long list of famous films and TV shows including Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, American Sniper, Norbit, The Love Bug, and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, among many others.

The deadly wildfire has already destroyed several thousand buildings and engulfed several thousand acres, displacing nearly 30,000 people, according to California authorities. The fire also forced the producers of Drunk History to shut down near the King Gillette Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

