James Woods Uses Social Media to Help Find Missing People in California Wildfire

Veteran actor James Woods is using his vast social media presence to help find missing people and animals displaced by the wildfires in Southern California this week.

“I’m on the east coast and I’ve been at this for 36 hours. Please, followers, take over for a few hours using the hashtags # SoCalFiresJamesWoods # CampFireJamesWoods, while we get a little nap. Again, you truly are angels. We are blessed to have you. Now go save some lives…” James Woods said Friday.

I’m on the east coast and I’ve been at this for 36 hours. Please, followers, take over for a few hours using the hashtags #SoCalFiresJamesWoods #CampFireJamesWoods, while we get a little nap. Again, you truly are angels. We are blessed to have you. Now go save some lives… pic.twitter.com/RoqvqGzDlH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 10, 2018

Indeed, the 71-year-old’s Twitter page is full of him retweeting photos of missing people and people offering help for those who have been forced to evacuate due to the fires.

Okay, my dear followers. This is why we do it! You all saved two lovely people from a potential catastrophe. Thank you, everybody. #SoCalFiresJamesWoods #CampFireJamesWoods 👇👇👇 https://t.co/KcHUnR1Tlz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 10, 2018

#Missing: Mavis Samuels. She lived on 497 Sunset Drive. Please let her nephew know, if you know her whereabouts. Contact number is 334.593.8423 or 334.322.1558 #SoCalFiresJamesWoods #CampFireJamesWoods https://t.co/2pJzCHGYVT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 10, 2018

Woods’ efforts to help save people gained the praise of actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano.

“Thank you, Mr. Woods. Appreciate what you’re doing with your feed,” Milano said Friday.

Thank you, Mr. Woods. Appreciate what you’re doing with your feed. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Wildfires have devastated towns across Southern California this week, burning homes and displacing people and animals in the area of Paradise, California. At least 9 people have died. As of early Saturday morning, just 5 percent of the North California wildfire had been contained.

Woods is one of Hollywood’s few outspoken conservatives, and he often uses his social media presence to give his opinions on political and cultural issues.

In September, the Casino star announced that he would sell all the stock he had in Nike after the sneaker company debuted an ad campaign starring former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

“Please divest my portfolio of all Nike stock in my personal account and in the plan. Henceforth never buy Nike stock for me again,” he wrote in an email to his accountant that he shared with his Twitter followers.