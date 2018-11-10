Fashion Notes: In Paris, Melania Trump Is All Class in French Twist, Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump was all class in Paris, France, on Saturday as she and President Donald Trump visited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to commemorate the ending of World War I.

Mrs. Trump arrived to meet Mrs. Macron in Paris wearing a sleek dark navy off-the-runway Bottega Veneta suit with black leather gloves, a French twist hairdo, and slick black snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The Bottega Veneta dress is from the Italian luxury brand’s Fall 2017 runway collection while the Louboutin snakeskin pumps are a favorite from the First Lady’s wardrobe.

Mrs. Trump’s sleek look complimented Mrs. Macron’s famous baby doll style as she wore a navy top and skirt — likely by Louis Vuitton — with a pair of matching navy suede stilettos.

The Slovenian-born former model paid homage to Christian Dior last year when she visited Paris, France, also wearing a French twist.

When Mrs. Trump arrived in France on Friday evening, she stepped off Air Force One in a black Burberry coat, black stilettos, and a crocodile Hermès birkin bag — of which she has many — that retails for more than $20,000. The bag’s uber luxuriousness makes it merely unavailable for the average consumer.

While leaving the White House for Paris on Friday morning, Mrs. Trump continued her current fondness for plaid and flannel coats, rocking a black and white checkered Burberry coat. On Halloween, Mrs. Trump donned a yellow plaid coat by Bottega Veneta

Mrs. Trump paired the Burberry coat with Christian Louboutin black calf, knee-high leather boots. The boots, which feature a slightly pointed toe, retail for about $1,295.