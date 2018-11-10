Sarah Silverman: I Feel ‘Very Lucky’ Trump Doesn’t Make Me Wear Star of David

Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman went full Goodwin’s Law on Friday by insisting that President Donald Trump is such a Jew hater and a Nazi that she is lucky she is not forced to wear a Jewish star in public.

After HBO host Bill Maher congratulated her on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Silverman replied saying, “You know, in a time, Bill, where anti-Semitic crime is up 57 percent since this douchebag has taken office, it is not lost on me that I am very lucky that I get a star and I don’t have to sew it on my clothes.”

Maher quickly replied, “Oh, no you didn’t!”

“I did,” Silverman said adding, “I don’t know if that’s gallows humor or just like ‘it’s funny because it’s true’ humor.”

Even as Silverman calls Trump a Nazi, it cannot escape attention that he is the same President Donald Trump who became the first world leader in history to move his embassy to Israel’s actual capital city of Jerusalem.

This is far from the first time Sarah Silverman has called Trump and Republicans Nazis.

Only weeks ago, Silverman claimed on her Hulu show that Trump had gone “full Hitler” with his comments that he is an American nationalist.

Like most liberals, Silverman decided that American nationalist must mean “white nationalist” — which it does not — and insisted that Trump’s “bigotry is no longer masked by his rhetoric.”

She also attacked all Christians saying their religion is a “shroud” to cover “hang-ups” and added that the Trump administration’s recent moves to protect religious freedom were only meant to hurt gay people and women.

Silverman raised eyebrows back in 2016 when she appeared on the Conan O’Brien show dressed as Adolph Hitler after the airing of a presidential debate. The stunt was a full-frontal attack on then-candidate Donald Trump whom Silverman was already calling a “Nazi.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.