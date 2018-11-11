Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Hospitalized After New York City Concert

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was reportedly hospitalized after a concert in New York City’s Madison Square Garden Saturday.

TMZ reports that Joe Perry was “wheeled out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher Saturday night after performing with Billy Joel.”

According to the report, Perry finished playing “Walk This Way” and collapsed backstage. He was brought to a hospital nearby.

The famous guitarist has had issues with his health before. In 2016, he collapsed on stage during a performance in Coney Island.

Perry’s condition was not serious, however, and a message posted to his social media assured his fans that he was okay.

“Thanks to all of the fans reaching out and asking about Joe. He is stable right now, with family and is under the best care,” a tweet read.