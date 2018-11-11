Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Weathers the Paris Storm in Dior High Fashion

First Lady Melania Trump weathered the Paris storm on Sunday in a high fashion ensemble fit for the pages of French Vogue.

Mrs. Trump stunned at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, outside of Paris, while attending the commemoration ceremonies for the ending of World War I. In a high fashion, Christian Dior grey dress from the brand’s pre-Fall 2018 collection, Mrs. Turmp carried a black umbrella that matched her black Manolo Blahnik stilettos and leather gloves.

As her signature, Mrs. Trump slung a Dior grey coat over her shoulders for an extra hint of regality.

The Slovenian-born First Lady put the look together with her style adviser and close friend, French-American fashion designer Hervé Pierre who formerly worked with brands like Balmain, Oscar De La Renta, and Carolina Herrera.

If there ever was a time to shout “Très chic!” now is that time.

The evening before, Mrs. Trump went androgynous in a menswear-inspired Dior tuxedo with a Giorgio Armani blouse for a dinner at the Orsay Museum in Paris. The look was reminiscent of former White House adviser Hope Hicks’ famous tuxedo ensemble while at a state dinner in Japan last year.

Mrs. Trump, as a friend of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, has continuously paid homage to the city that she once called a second-home, choosing to wear Dior to commemorate the nation’s legacy as the fashion capital of the world.

On Saturday, Mrs. Trump wore an off-the-runway Bottega Veneta suit with black leather gloves, a French twist hairdo, and slick black snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos.