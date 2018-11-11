HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Church Only Set Structure to Survive Woolsey Fire

Amazingly, after the Woolsey fire ravaged the famous western town movie sets at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, as the smoke cleared, it became clear that the iconic white church seen in HBO’s Westworld was the only building that survived.

On Friday it was reported that the Woolsey fire swept through the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, and the western town TV sets were turned to ashes.

But as the danger passed and the fire subsided, it became clear that there was one structure untouched by the destructive flames, Fansided reported.

Amazingly, several tweets have shown the white edifice still standing amidst the smoking ruins.

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

#WoolseyFire destroys most of Paramount Ranch Western Town film set, home to 'Westworld,' but chapel still stands https://t.co/Id6Y9F8E6q pic.twitter.com/LmyR4sPIE0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 11, 2018

NEW: Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., the historic Western town area at where productions including "Westworld" have filmed, burned down Friday in the #WoolseyFire, according to @SantaMonicaMtns https://t.co/M3JzL4R9jT pic.twitter.com/0LfRCsV3jz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2018

The town has served as a set for several films and iconic TV shows including M.A.S.H., Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, American Sniper, Norbit, The Love Bug, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, among many others.

The California fires became increasingly deadly over the weekend, with several search crews combing through the chard ruins of Paradise, California, looking for the 100 or so people still missing. The death toll stood at 25, as the blaze continued to ravage both ends of the state.

President Donald Trump thanked the men and women of helping to fight the fire.

“More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all,” President Trump said.

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

