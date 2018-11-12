Kanye West and Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of private firefighters to battle the deadly Woolsey wildfire threatening their Hidden Hills neighborhood.

The southern California blaze has taken the lives on two people and destroyed 370 homes. With containment at only 25 percent, the duo feared their $60 million mansion could still go up in smoke, spurring them to put up the cash to pay private firefighters to dig ditches between their home and the fire.

The Daily Mail UK reports:

Kim and Kanye’s mansion sits at the end of a cul-de sac that borders a field. If their residence had been torched, it would have started a domino effect that could have leveled dozens of surrounding homes in the neighborhood. … Neighbors told TMZ they were thankful the couple had funded the private team and brought in firefighters to save their homes. California’s Woosley fire was still on the couple’s mind as Kim attended the People’s Choice Awards with her sisters before heading to Kanye’s performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Kardashian clan was on hand to accept the award for Best Reality TV show and lauded the firefighters’ bravery in their acceptance speech.

“We would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, police offers, and first responders,” Kim Kardashian began. “As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the spirit of everyone involved,’ she told the audience.”

“So anything that we can do to help the many organizations — no form of help is too small. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times,” the starlet added.

Over the weekend, Kanye West offered thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the wildfires and praised first responders, referring to them as “true heroes.”

“My sincere condolences to everyone suffering from the loss of their homes, loved ones and the unknown certainty of how much damage the fires will have caused,” tweeted West.

“In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes,” the rapper continued. “We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other.”

“May God Bless us all,” he added.