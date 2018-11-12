Stan Lee, Marvel Comics Co-Creator, Dead at 95

Stan Lee, famed comic book artist and Marvel Comics co-creator, passed away Monday morning at 95-years-old, according to reports.

Earlier Monday, an ambulance arrived at Lee’s Hollywood Hills home and rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later passed away, TMZ reports. The cause of death is presently unknown.

An attorney for Lee’s family confirmed the comic book legend’s death to the Associated Press.

Lee’s passing came after a restraining order against his former business manager was extended for three years. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the move, ordering Keya Morgan to stay away from the Marvel Comics mogul and his family. The order made permanent a previous temporary restraining order Lee’s lawyers had received. It was another step toward restoring stability for Lee, who had been the subject of a power struggle involving his daughter, Morgan, and others who sought roles in his life and business after the death his Lee’s wife last year.

Lee launched his career in the entertainment business in 1939 and went on to create a slew of instant superhero characters, including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Daredevil.

Over the years, he’s become a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having a cameo in all of the movies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. More detail to come.