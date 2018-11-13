Bette Midler: Trump’s ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Is Causing Stock Market Trouble

Actress and Broadway star Bette Midler has assigned the true cause of the stock market dropping — “hateful rhetoric.”

“YOU ARE CAUSING THE STOCK MARKET BIG HEADACHES!!! YOUR MOOD SWINGS, YOUR LIES, YOUR INCESSANT HATEFUL RHETORIC. READ #GEORGEWASHINGTON’S “RULES OF CIVILITY” YOU IGNORAMUS!!!” Bette Midler wrote in a social media post aimed at President Trump Tuesday.

YOU ARE CAUSING THE STOCK MARKET BIG HEADACHES!!! YOUR MOOD SWINGS, YOUR LIES, YOUR INCESSANT HATEFUL RHETORIC. READ #GEORGEWASHINGTON'S "RULES OF CIVILITY" YOU IGNORAMUS!!! https://t.co/o3GCQWkEpi — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 13, 2018

The stock market indeed saw some turbulence Monday as multiple large tech stocks fell. The Associated Press reports that the drop had little to do with President Trump but was the result of an “analyst report that suggested Apple significantly cut back orders from one of its suppliers.”

Bizarre and hateful comments are a regular feature of the 72-year-old singer’s social media presence.

Last month, Midler apologized after saying that women are the “n-word of the world.”

“‘Women, are the n-word of the world’ Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth,” she said.

Following a social media backlash, the “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer apologized for offending black women.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me,” she said. “Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

Midler also seems to believe that President Trump is comparable to “murderers.”