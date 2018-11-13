Celebrity Chef and TV star Guy Fieri served meals to California wildfire first responders this weekend.

“Fieri made a surprise visit to the law enforcement staging area at Butte College over the weekend, to feed tired and hungry first responders at the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County,” FOX 10 reports.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star has a history of helping those in need–he volunteered to help those affected from another wildfire in California last year.

“‪In today’s tumultuous world, it’s amazing to see our fire fighters, military, law enforcement and first responders come together to rescue our communities devestated by fire. So many great people stepping up to take care of one another #ProudAmerican #CampFire‬,” the 50-year-old chef wrote in a social media post Monday.

Big thanks to our team at @camp_chef The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire pic.twitter.com/EFJ3l6S1V4 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 11, 2018

The wildfires currently affecting multiple areas around California have resulted in 42 deaths, making it the deadliest wildfire in recorded state history. The number is almost certain to continue to rise. With tens of thousands of acres already scorched and nearly a quarter million people displaced, the deadly fire’s origin is still unknown. While California Governor Jerry Brown and some celebrities are blaming climate change, the fire may have been sparked by a malfunctioning circuit.