Robert De Niro Rips ‘Jerkoff’ Trump: ‘Down with This Motherf**ker’

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is once again attacking President Donald Trump with more profanity-laced remarks at yet another awards show.

The Goodfellas actor trashed President Trump while presenting comedian Billy Crystal the Friars Club’s entertainment icon award, according to Variety.

De Niro yelled, “Fuck Crystal” as he introduced the comedian. But he immediately added, “I just get so upset with that jerkoff in the White House,” De Niro said as the crowd erupted in boos. “Boo is right! Down with this motherfucker!”

But the Raging Bull star added that he thinks Crystal should run for president. “We’ve got a dangerous buffoon-in-chief. What we need is a heroic comedian-in-chief,” he said.

De Niro went on to joke that Crystal may be too honest to be president. “As much as we could use you in the never-been-more-white White House, I think it’s best to keep you right where you are — making us laugh and entertaining us like no one else.”

Crystal later joked that he might be interested in seeing a roast of Donald Trump sometime in the future.

The Friars Club event is but one of the awards shows that De Niro has used as a platform to attack the president.

In June, De Niro took the stage to slam the president with another F-Word-filled tirade at the 2018 Tony Awards.

De Niro also slammed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in an apparent drunken, slurred attack at the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, though no proof ever came to light to substantiate any of the accusations against the Supreme Court Justice.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.