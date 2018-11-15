Watch: Celine Dion Launches Gender-Neutral, Stereotype-Free Children’s Clothing Line

Canadian pop icon Celine Dion is diving headfirst into the fashion world, partnering with one of the globe’s trendiest children’s clothing brands to launch a gender-neutral collection.

Dion is joining forces with the gender-neutral children’s line NUNUNU to introduce a new collection of over “stereotype-free styles for kids aged zero to 14Y,” reports People magazine. The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress worked closely on the collection for the forthcoming line, named CELINUNUNU, with designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg.

“I’ve always loved NUNUNU and what they represent,” said Dion. “Partnering with Iris and Tali to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense.”

“CELINUNUNU lets children choose outside stereotypes and norms so they can bring from within their own tastes and preferences,” the 50-year-old continued. “We help them feel free, creative, inspired, respectful of one another and happy in the world.”

The bulk of CELINUNUNU prices range between $50-$100 and includes a leather jacket for nearly $300.

For Adler and Milchberg, the new collection is aimed at promoting “equality” and open-mindedness in how gender shapes one’s style.

“It’s like we’re speaking the same language in terms of equality and our values,” Milchberg said in an interview with People. “When we created NUNUNU, we changed the rules. We have nothing against blue and pink — nothing. We’re just saying to be open-minded. We want to give an alternative to kids of the future. The ‘NEW ORDER’ shirts show we’re trying to make a new order in the new world. The plus sign is a symbol of equality.”

“This is our small contribution to changing the world,” Adler told the entertainment outlet. “Hopefully, we change people’s minds a little bit. And Céline being part of our journey is amazing. Together, we can do it in such a big manner.”