Kanye West Sings Karaoke with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

kanyezuck1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

Rap superstar Kanye West published a tweet Wednesday that showed him enjoying some karaoke with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way,” the tweet reads, referring to the mega-hit “I Want It That Way” released by the boy band in 1999.

In the photo, West is standing with four other men, one of them is an uncomfortable-looking Zuckerberg holding a microphone.

The news of this unlikely musical collaboration greatly excited the Twitterati:

