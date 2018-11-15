Kim Kardashian: Kanye Fighting for ‘Free Thought’ More than Any Policy Position

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West defended her husband Kanye West Wednesday over his urging people to reject conventional thinking at a “Criminal Justice Reform Summit” held by Variety and Rolling Stone.

“What [Kanye] fights for is the right to like what he wants to like Even if it’s different from what you like,” Kim Kardashian West told CNN commentator Van Jones.

“He never said, ‘Okay, I know what’s going on with immigration, and I know this and I know that.’ If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it,” she continued.

“He never said that he supports that. I know it’s very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red hat you would think that they are supporting that. But he’s just fighting for free thought and freedom to like a person even if it’s not the popular decision.”

The 38-year-old also said that her husband is “very not political” and that his support for President Donald Trump “gets really misconstrued.”

“He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now. I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views. My mom and my step-dad did that. It’s fine to be different and have your own view,” she added.

Indeed, Kanye West ignited controversy last month when he visited the White House and delivered an impassioned speech, railing against liberalism and praising President Trump.

“A liberal will try to control a black person through the concept of racism because they know that we are very proud emotional people,” the 41-year-old rap star said.

“You think racism can control me? That don’t stop me, that’s an invisible wall.”

Those comments came after months of West offering public support of President Trump. The “Graduation” famously donned President Trump red MAGA hat in April and took heat from Hollywood elites after simply urging his 27 million Twitter followers to challenged establishment thinking.

However, the Grammy-winner has recently declared his intention to distance himself from politics.