Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Sarah Silverman Leads Hollywood Women Promoting ‘Shout Your Abortion’ Book

Actors Jon Hamm and Sarah Silverman speak onstage during the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Hollywood women, from Sarah Silverman to Amy Brenneman, are gathering to celebrate the release of a new coffee table book that urges women to boast about having an abortion.

Actresses, Sarah Silverman, Sarah Wine-Thyre, Amy Brenneman and other “marvels” are inviting their fans to join them for a #ShoutYourAbortion book party Friday night at the Hollywood Improv, tweeted Wine-Thyre.

The Improv notes the “party” will be hosted by Margaret Katch and Roni Geva, directors of the comedy digital series ctrl alt delete, about women in a Midwestern abortion clinic.

Producer JoAnne Astrow, comediennes Danielle Radford and Danielle Perez, actresses Tashi Condelee and Becky Yamamoto, and porn star Sophie Strauss are scheduled to join Wine-Thyre and Brenneman for the event.

Comedienne Lizz Winstead tweeted her regrets she cannot be at the Improv event to promote the book.

#ShoutYourAbortion, a movement acclaimed by former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, began in 2015 when Seattle bartender Amelia Bonow had an abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic and shared on Facebook her “near inexpressible level of gratitude” for it, reported KUOW. When Bonow’s friend, Lindy West, shared that Facebook post on Twitter, other women began touting their “abortion stories” as well.

None of the “stories” in the book express sorrow or apology for having an abortion. In fact, Bonow said she hopes the book will foster a normalization of the procedure. She said nothing about abortion ending an unborn human life.

“Our culture is all warped about abortion because the anti-choice movement has made abortion seem like a bad thing that bad people do, instead of a normal thing that normal people do,” Bonow said, adding she is “proud” of women who have had abortions.

“We should be proud of surviving all the things we’ve survived, and for choosing to love ourselves,” she said.

.