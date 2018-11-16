Jim Carrey: Trump Committing ‘Manslaughter’ to Eliminate Democrats in California

Actor Jim Carrey accused President Donald Trump of committing “manslaughter” Thursday over him sending troops to the border while wildfires rage in California.

“As the California death toll rises our Sadist-in-Chief is spending $220 million to send troops to the border for nothing. That’s one way to get rid of Democrats. This is no longer politics. This is manslaughter,” Jim Carrey captioned his tweet, which featured a gruesome painting depicting a chard person wearing a “Go Rams” t-shirt.

As the California death toll rises our Sadist-in-Chief is spending $220 million to send troops to the border for nothing. That’s one way to get rid of Democrats. This is no longer politics. This is manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/w5PR9clQea — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 15, 2018

These strange political paintings from Carrey have escalated recently, as the Ace Ventura star has taken to posting his political drawings on Twitter, usually to criticize President Trump or his administration or his children.

Most of his political activism has taken on an unhinged quality. The 56-year-old promoted voting in the midterm elections by blaming Trump for “rise of racist hate groups” and suggested that the president might be guilty of “treason.”

“Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law – and quite possibly TREASON. Let’s end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other. VOTE DEMOCRAT!” Carrey said.

Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law – and quite possibly TREASON. Let's end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other. VOTE DEMOCRAT! pic.twitter.com/Pqm6CcTOHR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

While not busy with his artwork, Carrey has been advocating socialism.

“We have to say yes to socialism–to the word and everything,” the Dumb and Dumber star said in September on HBO’s Real Time.

“We have to stop apologizing,” he added.